FFrom left to right: Makeup artists Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh and Linda Dowds, winners of the Makeup and Hairstyling Oscars for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye", pose in the Press Room of the Oscar Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE/ Armando Arorizo

(L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, and Amy Forsyth pose with the Oscar for the Best Picture award for 'CODA' in the press room during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Ariana DeBose poses in the Press Room of the Oscar Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE/ Armando Arorizo

Australian actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Judi Dench (L) and grandson Sam Williams (R) arrive for the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Zendaya arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE / Javier Rojas

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, winners of the Production Design Award for 'Dune', pose in the Press Room of the Oscar Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE/ Armando Arorizo

Actor Will Smith (right) hits Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles (EE.UU.). EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Actor Will Smith reacts after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for 'King Richard' during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

(L-R) Ariana DeBose, Oscar winner for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 'West Side Story,' Troy Kotsur, Oscar winner for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'CODA,' and Jessica Chastain, Oscar winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye,' pose in the press room during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

"CODA," the winning film at Sundance 2021, was the Sunday surprise after winning the 94th Academy Awards for best film in a ceremony dominated by science fiction film "Dune," which won six statuettes in the technical sections.

Behind them were the unexpected "CODA," with three awards, and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," with two, including best leading actress for Jessica Chastain. EFE