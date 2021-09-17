Real FEVR, a company based in Lisbon, has in record time become a global reference for collectors of digital ‘envelopes’ with online video memorabilia, featuring clips of the best saves or goals by football stars, all paid for with cryptocurrency. Fans the world over are forking over fortunes to own these unique historical sporting moments.

The man behind the idea is called Fred Antunes, who told EFE that in its first month, the company has already earned $1.6 million (1,015,000 euros) from the sale of virtual stickers.

Launched on August 12, the "marketplace" of the Real FEVR platform has generated $4 million in transactions.

The most expensive of all was a goal scored by Bruno Fernandes, who now stars for Manchester United, against Portimonense when he played for Sporting.

The user spent just 70 euros on virtual sticker packs and resold the video of Bruno Fernandes for $90,000.

