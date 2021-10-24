A handout picture provided by the Colombian president's office shows President Iván Duque giving a statement about the capture Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias "Otoniel", in Tolemaida (Colombia). EFE/Colombian president's office

A handout picture from the Colombian president's office shows Dairo Antonio Úsuga David (c), alias "Otoniel", after his capture in Carepa (Colombia). EFE/Colombian president's office

Colombian armed forces have arrested Dairo Antonio Usuga, aka "Otoniel,” the dreaded head of the Gulf Clan cartel and the most-wanted drug trafficker in the country, the government said Saturday.

The Colombian forces arrested Otoniel, 50, from Uraba in the northern Antioquia province, thus ending more than six-year-old hunt by police and military in towns and jungles of the region bordering Panama.

His capture “is the hardest blow to the drug trafficking in this century in our country,” President Ivan Duque said.

"It is only comparable to the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s,” said the head of the conservative government, signaling a breakthrough for the country that is the top cocaine exporter. EFE