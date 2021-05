Soldiers guard the streets after Colombian president Ivan Duque ordered more military presence due the acts of violence presented yesterday during protests by the National Strike, in Cali, Colombia, 29 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr

Colombia deploys military in Cali after 13 deaths in protests

The military and police patrolled empty streets in the Colombian city of Cali Saturday following a wave of violence a day ago that left 13 dead.

Colombia's third-largest city was once again the epicenter of violence during the last month of unrest. EFE