Protesters participate in a new day of protest today, the day of a month-long national strike, in Medellin, Colombia, 28 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega

A theater group participates in a new day of protests today, the day that marks a month of national strike, in Medellin, Colombia, 28 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Colombia President Iván Duque Friday ordered for "the maximum deployment" of the military in parts of the country, rocked by a wave of violence during a general strike that left three people dead.

"From tonight begins the maximum deployment of military assistance to the National Police in the city of Cali and in the department of Valle," Duque said. EFE