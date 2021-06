Colombia's players celebrate victory after the end of a group A match of the Copa America against Ecuador at the Arena Pantanal Stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 13 June 2021. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Colombia's Duvan Zapata (L) celebrates victory with his teammate Wilmar Barrios after the end of a group A match of the Copa America against Ecuador at the Arena Pantanal Stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 13 June 2021. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Colombia's Gustavo Cuellar (R) celebrates victory with his teammate Wilmar Barrios after the end of a group A match of the Copa America against Ecuador at the Arena Pantanal Stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 13 June 2021. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

With a goal by Edwin Cardona, Colombia beat Ecuador 1-0 Sunday at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba in the second soccer match of Group B of the Copa America 2020.

Colombia joins Brazil in the top of the standings with three points, as the “Canarinha” beat Venezuela 3-0 in the match that inaugurated the tournament. Peru, the other team from Zone B, didn’t play. EFE