The manager of the ABC Displays factory, Rodolfo Gomez, shows the operation of a hospital bed made of cardboard to serve patients with COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia, 14 May 2020 (issued May 15). EFE-EPA/Carlos Ortega

Colombia hospital beds that can turn into coffins

A Colombian company has created a hospital bed from cardboard that can turn into a coffin if a Covid-19 patient dies.

Through this initiative, the Bogota-based firm ABC Displays seeks to help address a shortage of hospital beds and facilitate the safe management of corpses. EFE-EPA