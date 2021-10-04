A woman participates in the process of making the viche liquor in Buenaventura, Colombia. EFE/ Ernesto Guzman Jr.

A man extracts juice from a sugarcane in an artisanal sugar mill in Buenaventura, Colombia. EFE/ Ernesto Guzman Jr.

After years of being stigmatized, viche, an artisanal liquor popular among the Afro-Colombian communities from Colombia’s Pacific coast, has finally been recognized by the government.

Extracted from sugar cane, the ancestral ‘liquid gold’ is lifeblood for local communities that are often forgotten by the state.

From treating asthma, helping boost fertility, improving brain activity, relieving menstrual pain to attracting love, the ‘liquid gold’ has become the go-to medicine for isolated villages where public health care isn’t an option.

But after years of being treated as an illegal substance, the government has finally agreed to recognize the liquor and protect the knowledge that has been passed on from generation to generation as cultural heritage.

(...)