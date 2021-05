Hundreds of people participate in artistic demonstrations 18 days after the National Strike began in Colombia against the government of Iván Duque, In Bogota, Colombia, 15 May 2021. EFE/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Hundreds of people gather near the Monument to the Heroes in the framework of the National Strike called against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, which is completing 18 days today, in the north of Bogota, Colombia, 15 May 2021. EFE/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Protest rallies in Colombia demanding socio-political reforms and an end to police brutality continued for the 18th day Saturday, a day before negotiations are set to start between the government and the National Strike Committee, a group representing many of the demonstrators.

Saturday passed without any major incident despite all eyes being on Jamundi, situated in the agro-industrial department of Valle de Cauca, where overnight a mob had burned down the municipal headquarters. EFE