The candidate for Mayor of Bogota of the Alianza Verde movement, Claudia Lopez, celebrates her triumph in the regional elections, in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The candidate for Mayor of Bogota of the Alianza Verde movement, Claudia Lopez (L), holds the flag of the city next to a group of children while celebrating her triumph in the regional elections, in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The candidate for Mayor of Bogota of the Alianza Verde movement, Claudia Lopez (C), celebrates her triumph in the regional elections next to her partner, Colombian senator Angelica Lozano (L), in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The candidate for Mayor of Bogota of the Alianza Verde movement, Claudia Lopez (C), speaks as she celebrates her triumph in the regional elections, in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

A former senator was on Sunday chosen mayor of Colombia's capital, becoming the first woman ever elected to lead Bogotá's city government as well as the first member of the LGBT+ community to hold the country's second most important office.

Claudia López of the Green Alliance garnered a record-shattering number of votes that surpassed the one million-mark despite recent polls showing her lagging behind the runner-up, Independent Carlos Fernando Galán. EFE-EPA