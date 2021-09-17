Colombian president Iván Duque being interviewed by Agencia Efe president Gabriela Cañas (not in shot) in Madrid, Spain, 17 September 2021. EFE/Javier Lizón

Colombia’s president Iván Duque on Friday said he was skeptical about the Venezuelan political negotiations currently taking place in Mexico.

Duque made the remarks during a conference organized by the Efe news agency and Casa de America on what was the second day of his official visit to Spain. The interview was chaired by Efe’s president Gabriela Cañas.

“I appreciate that there is an effort of democratic resistance on the part of the interim government to sit down with the dictatorship,” he told Cañas.

He clarified that his skepticism resulted from his belief that the crisis in Venezuela only had one solution.

“Let there be, as soon as possible, a transparent and safe presidential election with close international supervision, and which allows a regrowth of democracy and the end of the dictatorship in Venezuela.”EFE

