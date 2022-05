Supporters of candidate to the Presidency of Colombia of the leftist coalition Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, attend a campaign event in Cucuta, Colombia, 05 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Mario Caicedo

Candidate for the Presidency of Colombia of the leftist coalition Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro (C), makes a campaign speech while surrounded by his security team, during a campaign event in Cucuta, Colombia, 05 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Mario Caicedo

Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro on Thursday resumed his campaign in a public square in Cúcuta after a three-day interruption due to an alleged assassination plot against him.

Petro, of the left-wing coalition Historical Pact, had several activities scheduled from the morning in capital of the department of Norte de Santander on the Venezuelan border, but due to a change in schedule, he only arrived there late afternoon to lead a rally.

(...)