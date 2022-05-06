Colombia's main criminal organization, the Clan del Golfo (Gulf Clan), on Thursday began a four-day "armed strike" in several provinces in protest over the extradition to the United States of its top leader, Dairo Antonio Usuga David, alias Otoniel, while police and the military are implementing a special security plan.

In pamphlets disseminated throughout different parts of the country, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), as the cartel controlling cocaine routes into Mexico and the US is also known, announced that the move will last for four days and that anyone "not abiding by the order" will be "killed."

During past so-called "armed strikes," criminal groups have restricted the movement of vehicles and travelers along roadways, threatening to attack anyone they find there, even if they are traveling in caravans with army escorts.