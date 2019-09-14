The president of the National Assembly Juan Guaido speaks with the media during the commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Action Party (AD), in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAYNER PEÑA

The crisis in Venezuela took another turn for the worse on Friday when the country's prosecution announced it was investigating the leader of the opposition after he was seen in controversial pictures alongside members of a Colombian paramilitary group.

The head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido – who has been recognized as Venezuela's interim president by more than 50 countries – appeared in photographs with members of Colombia's criminal organization known as Los Rastrojos ("The Stubbles"). EFE-EPA