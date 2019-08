An image from a video dated Aug. 29, 2019, and posted on the Internet by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia—People's Army (FARC-EP) in which a former top FARC-EP commander, Ivan Marquez, called on his followers to return to the armed struggle just three years after the signing of a peace agreement with the Colombian government. EPA-EFE/FARC-EP

The Colombian government provided this image of President Ivan Duque making a televised address to the nation from his office in Bogota on Thursday, Aug. 29. EFE-EPA/Presidencia Colombia/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

UN: "There is no justification" for the return to arms in Colombia

Leftist Venezuelan head of state Nicolas Maduro is behind a group of dissident leaders of the now-demobilized FARC rebels who are calling for a renewal of the armed struggle in Colombia, President Ivan Duque said Thursday.

"We Colombians must be clear that we are not seeing the birth of a new guerrilla movement, but rather the criminal threats of a band of narcoterrorists who enjoy the hospitality of Nicolas Maduro's dictatorship," Duque said in a televised address to the nation.