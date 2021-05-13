Protesters gather on May 12, 2021, at Bogota's Monument to the Heroes, one of the traditional meeting points for demonstrators, during a new day of mobilizations within the framework of the National Strike that has been under way since April 28 in Colombia. EFE/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Protesters gather on May 12, 2021, in Bogota's central Bolivar Square, one of the traditional meeting points for demonstrators, during a new day of mobilizations within the framework of the National Strike that has been under way since April 28 in Colombia. EFE/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Tens of thousands of Colombians took to the streets of Bogota and other cities once again on Wednesday in a new national strike to protest the policies of President Ivan Duque, calling for an end to some of them and demanding effective action to halt police brutality.

The 15th day of the anti-government marches drew artists, workers, students, union members and informal street vendors who chanted slogans against Duque, who seems to be everywhere at once meeting with many different social groups and traveling twice to Cali, the city hardest hit by the crisis and the epicenter of the protests.

"The aim of the strike we've been staging since April 28 is to get the national government to negotiate on the emergency list we presented in June 2020 and (to give) guarantees regarding social protest," the president of the powerful CUT union, Francisco Maltes, told EFE. The union leader is also a member of the National Strike Committee that met on Monday with the president without arriving at an agreement.

Regarding police brutality, Duque, who still has not made any definitive statement about the protesters' demands, said that the authorities have initiated 65 disciplinary actions, including eight for murder, 27 for abuse of authority, 11 for physical attacks and 19 for other abusive conduct.

However, the Ombudsman's Office also said on Tuesday that it had received reports that 42 people - 41 civilians and one police officer - had died during the two weeks of the strike and that 168 other people are missing.

According to records kept by the non-governmental organization Temblores, which monitors and denounces police violence, during the protests 40 people have become the victims of "homicidal violence" by the security forces and at least 1,956 incidents of physical violence have occurred, as well as 12 incidents of sexual violence.