Afghan girls and their coach pose for a photograph during a training session at a location in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 January 2022 (issued 25 January 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Farzana Frotan (C), who participated in the 2015 World Taekwondo Championships and gold medalist at the 2016 WTF international taekwondo tournament in Tajikistan, shows her skills at taekwando training at a location in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 January 2022 (issued 25 January 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Farzana Frotan (R), who participated in the 2015 World Taekwondo Championships and gold medalist at the 2016 WTF international taekwondo tournament in Tajikistan, shows her skills at taekwando training at a location in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 January 2022 (issued 25 January 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The Taliban ban on female sports has forced Afghan women taekwondo players to practice underground.

The situation has not weakened the morale of the team members, accustomed to going against the tide in a conservative Afghan society that seeks to relegate them to their homes.

Such is the case of Farzana Frotan.

Her participation in the 2015 World Taekwondo Championships and a gold medal at the 2016 WTF international taekwondo tournament in Tajikistan did not earn her a ban exemption from the Taliban.

“I was dreaming of becoming a champion, not only in international competitions but at the Olympics as well. But right now, I stay at home and cannot even go to the club,” Frotan told EFE.

