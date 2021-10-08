Comic Con 2021 gets under way at the Javits Center in New York on 7 October 2021. EFE/Justin Lane

The quintessential pop culture event that is Comic Com opened in New York on Thursday to an enthusiastic reception from fans of comics, film, television and videogames delighted to have the chance to gather together in person again after last year's fest was canceled due to Covid-19.

People from across the United States and the world - and some who looked to have come from distant quadrants of the galaxy - flocked to the Javits Center to show off their costumes and catch a glimpse of their screen heroes in the flesh.

Spider-Man strolling with Venom, Ahsoka Tano of Star Wars getting help with her costume from a friend, the Joker taking a selfie with a Star Trek character and a pair of Star Wars Jawas browsing the merchandise constitute a small sample of the wondrous sights.

"Obviously, there was no Comic Con last year. And, in the grand scheme of things it didn't really mean much, but we all missed it," Charles Allen told Efe from inside his Venom getup.

"And it's great to be back. It's so much fun to be able to meet so many people from all over the world and have your picture taken 40,000 times," he said.

