Valencia's Regional President Ximo Puig (L) and European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malstrom pose for the media shortly before they take part in the EFE Forum Europa conference 'It's about the Future of Europe' in Valencia, eastern Spain, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Valencia's Regional President Ximo Puig (R) and European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malstrom (C) take part in the EFE Forum Europa conference 'It's about the Future of Europe,' along with head of EFE international José Manuel Sanz, in Valencia, eastern Spain, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL ANGEL POLO

The European Commission's head of international trade and trade agreements said Friday that the European Union was concerned about the threat of new tariffs imposed by the United States.

Cecilia Malmström said there was a lot of uncertainty with regards to the USA, ahead of her participation in a forum organized by Spain's national news agency EFE entitled "EFE Fórum Europa" (EFE Europe Forum).

"Of course the threat of new tariffs worries us a lot; we keep in close communication with the Americans," said the commissioner.

"We have offered a positive, constructive agenda: to work with them to solve things together, between ourselves but also with the rest of the world and we do hope that we can work constructively," she added.

Malmström said the European Union's trade situation was positive elsewhere because new markets were opening up and the bloc had agreements with many of the world's countries, including Canada, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and Vietnam.

Negotiations with Australia and New Zealand were also on the cards, the trade commissioner said.