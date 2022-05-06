President of Spain's Efe news agency, Gabriela Cañas (C) and other participants at the CoFoE forum in Madrid, Spain on May 6, 2022.EFE/David Fernández

Commitment to the European Union wove a thread through the proposals presented at the conclusion of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) forum in Spain, organized by Spain’s EFE news agency in collaboration with the European Parliament.

The Futuro Compartido (“shared future”) forum took place at the Spain’s Royal Mint in Madrid and gave a stage to the conclusions of a year of debates on the future of the EU.

In attendance on Friday was María Lledó, the Spanish foreign ministry’s secretary-general to the EU as well as MEPs, citizen participants of the CoFoE and youngsters.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, who also leads the CoFoE, addressed the event in a video message.

“The Conference on the future of Europe has been the first of its kind, a major pan-European democratic exercise with citizen-led debates. It enabled people, especially young people, from all across Europe, to share their concerns, their aspirations about our common European future,” she said.

Dubravka Suica, vice president of the European Commission and co-president of the CoFoE, also shared a video message in which she said the format had created a “space for free debate and deliberation in contrast to the brutal events in Ukraine.”

She added that the Kremlin’s aggression in Ukraine demonstrated that democracy could not “be taken for granted.”

A PLEDGE TO CITIZENS

The forum in Madrid marked the beginning of Europe Day celebrations in Spain, an event that on May 9 will see the conclusions of the CoFoE results presented to the EU’s institutions.

Lledó said that a commitment to Europe’s citizens was one of the pillars of the bloc. Spain is due to take on the rotational presidency of the Council of the EU in 2023.

“Everyone expects a lot from us,” she said Friday, adding that Spain would “roll up its sleeves and serve the European project to its best abilities.”

The president of Spain’s EFE agency, Gabriela Cañas, highlighted the role of the media in the “transformation” of Europe.

She added that the war in Ukraine had demonstrated the importance of EU cohesion.

PROPOSALS FOR EUROPE’S YOUTH

Four members of the public who attend the CoFoE debates, two members of Equipo Europa, a pro-EU platform in Spain, and activist Noah Higón also took to the stage Friday to broach their ideas on how to make a better future for Europe’s next generations.

The conclusions of an EFE multimedia project that brought the CoFoE to Spain’s regions were also presented at the event on Friday.

The CoFoE project over the last year involved 800 people from across the EU, offering citizens a way to become directly involved in creating a better future. EFE

