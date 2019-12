House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L) and ranking Republican member Doug Collins (R) attend the Committee's hearing to discuss the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump (not shown), on Capitol Hill in Washington on 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

House Judiciary Committee ranking Republican member Doug Collins (r) and Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L) attend the Committee's hearing to discuss the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump (not shown), on Capitol Hill in Washington on 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The United States' House Judiciary Committee on Thursday postponed the vote on the political charges against President Donald Trump until the next morning, thus delaying the last step necessary before the full body proceeds with an impeachment vote.

Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (NY-10th) of the Democratic Party announced his decision at 10 pm following a more than 14-hour-long meeting that turned into a deeply-partisan debate led by the Republican congressmen.EFE-EPA