Former Vice President Mike Pence's lawyer Gregory Jacob testifies before in Washington on June 16, 2022, before the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

A videotape of former Vice President Mike Pence is shown during the third Select Committee hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol, in Washington on June 16, 2022. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

A videotape of former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office is shown during the third Select Committee hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol, in Washington on June 16, 2022. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

Former President Donald Trump pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to block the certification of the result of the 2020 presidential balloting won by Democrat Joe Biden knowing that his plan to overturn the election was "illegal."

That is what the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol demonstrated on Thursday afternoon in its third public hearing with testimony from several witnesses, documents and videotaped recordings bolstering that claim.

Despite not being present in the hearing room, the key figure on this day of live testimony was Pence who, according to one of the judges who appeared as a witness, prevented a "paralyzing constitutional crisis" in the United States by disobeying Trump's demand that he halt the election certification proceedings.