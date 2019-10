Pro Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows a general view over the House of Commons after Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow addressed MPs on a vote at the in London, Britain, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows a Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow respond to MPs on his decision on a meaningful vote at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow on Monday rejected the Conservative Party government's bid to hold a meaningful vote on its Brexit deal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's executive still intends to push necessary legislation for the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. EFE-EPA