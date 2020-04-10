A paramedic, with protection suit, works in a ward for coronavirus patients at Puerta de Hierro Hospital, in Madrid, Spain, 09 April 2020 (issued on 10 April 2020). EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

View of a ward prepared to receive coronavirus patients at Puerta de Hierro Hospital, in Madrid, Spain, 09 April 2020 (issued on 10 April 2020). EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Passengers keep a safe distance sitting down on a bus for farm workers in Lorca, Murcia, eastern Spain, 06 April 2020. EFE/Marcial Guillen

A worker with a mask is seen on board a subway train in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 08 March 2020. EFE/Marta Perez

Spanish health authorities on Friday said they would provide protective face masks at metro and train stations at the beginning of next week as some non-essential workers head back to the office.

Spain’s health minister Salvador Illa said the government recommended anyone commuting on public transport, where it was harder to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing, wear a mask.

He said it was not necessary for those commuting by bike, on foot or in a private car and that the use of masks should be complementary to other hygiene practices such as thoroughly washing hands and maintaining distance with others.

Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved an extension of the lockdown measures in the country until 26 April but the government has reversed a tightening of the rules implemented late last month, which ordered all non-essential workers to stay at home.

The tightening of the lockdown had aimed to stem the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the country’s overstretched ICUs.

However, the decision to let people who were not affected by the original lockdown order on 14 March go back to work Monday raised some concerns with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s political allies in the Socialist Party-led coalition.

Members of the Unidas Podemos party urged him to remain flexible on the topic and reverse the order again should infection rates begin to increase again in Spain.

The coalition government on Friday approved a second package of credit lines worth 20 billion euros to help self-employed workers and small and medium enterprises.

Spain on Friday registered its biggest slowdown in coronavirus figures since the outbreak began with the rate of new infections increasing just 3 percent compared to the previous day and the number of deaths in the last 24 hours dropping to 605, the lowest daily toll in 17 days.

The country, one of the worst-hit by the pandemic, has registered 157,022 infections (85,000 active) since the pandemic broke out, and 15,843 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Officials said another 3,603 people had been discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19, which brings the total in that category to 15,843.

The increase in daily fatalities on Friday fell to 3.97 percent and was the lowest in terms of real figures since 514 people died in a 24 hour period on 24 March.

Illa confirmed the figures were slowing.

“Today’s data shows we are hitting our targets for the week, which was to confirm the slowdown in the pandemic.”

The percent of discharged patients dropped overnight from 8.42 percent to 6.9 percent, but the overall number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 accounts for a third of all cases.

Madrid continues to be the worst-hit region of the country, with 44,783 reported cases, 5,972 deaths and 22,414 recoveries.

EFE/EPA

jt