A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte speaking during a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) inside Malacanang presidential palace in Manila , Philippines, 28 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ACE MORANDANTE/PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Human rights organizations in the Philippines have expressed their concern about the imminent approval in congress of a new anti-terrorism law, which they consider seeks to persecute government critics and punish both dissent and political activism.

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) warned that the law is "the last piece of the puzzle" that the Rodrigo Duterte government needs to impose a martial law, which it has threatened on several occasions. EFE-EPA

sga/lds