Nations across the globe Thursday condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine after explosions in many cities, including the capital Kyiv, and President Vladimir Putin, in a surprise television announcement, asked Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Putin “launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine” as peaceful cities came under strikes.
“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” Kuleba tweeted around 6 am Kyiv time.
He said it was “an unprovoked war against Ukraine, a war against Europe, a war against the whole world.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with global leaders, including his United States counterpart Joe Biden, who promised him "international support.”
(...)