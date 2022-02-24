Riga (Latvia), 24/02/2022.- A person holds a placard showing Vladimir Putin dressed as Adolf Hitler as people protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Riga, Latvia, 24 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February. Country's President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation to announce the imposition of martial law. (Protestas, Letonia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

Russian people watch a special televised address by Russian President Vladimir Putin about authorising a special military operation in the Ukrainian Donbass region in Moscow, Russia, 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Nations across the globe Thursday condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine after explosions in many cities, including the capital Kyiv, and President Vladimir Putin, in a surprise television announcement, asked Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Putin “launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine” as peaceful cities came under strikes.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” Kuleba tweeted around 6 am Kyiv time.

He said it was “an unprovoked war against Ukraine, a war against Europe, a war against the whole world.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with global leaders, including his United States counterpart Joe Biden, who promised him "international support.”

(...)