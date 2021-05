A small group of refugees from Myanmar carrying a few belongings after they crossed the border near a small village at an undisclosed location at the border between India and Myanmar to seek shelter in the area of Mizoram, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/SANGZUALA HMAR

Rakhine People who fled the Rathedaung township conflict between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, gather at the She Pye Thar Monastery's temporary camp in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Ethnic Karen villagers fleeing from air attacks by Myanmar military take rest in a jungle after crossing border at a Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, 28 March 2021 (issued 29 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Some 120,000 people throughout Myanmar have been displaced from their homes by the fighting between the military and various ethnic armed organizations since the military coup on Feb. 1, according to United Nations data.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) points out in its latest update the urgent need for basic necessities, such as food, aid, medicine and shelter for thousands of people trapped in conflict areas. EFE