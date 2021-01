President Donald J. Trump makes a statement to the gathered press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, 12 January 2021. The President was heading to Alamo, Texas, to visit the border wall between the United States and Mexico. This is Trump's first public appearance following the insurrection at the US Capitol by his followers on Jan. 6. EFE/EPA/Samuel Corum / POOL

President Donald J. Trump makes a statement to the gathered press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, 12 January 2021. The president was heading to Alamo, Texas, to visit the border wall between the United States and Mexico. This is Trump's first public appearance following the insurrection at the US Capitol by his followers on Jan. 6. EFE/EPA/Samuel Corum / POOL

Viewed through a broken door glass National Guard soldiers line up on the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2-R) walks to the House floor from her office inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 12 January 2021.EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump (R) turns over the podium to US Vice President Mike Pence (L) during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 January 2019 (reissued 11 January 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States House of Representatives approved a resolution formally requesting Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to invoke the constitution's 25th Amendment to remove outgoing President Donald Trump, against which he is now preparing to promote a new political trial.

In a session held six days after Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in Washington, where five people were killed, congressmen approved the initiative by 223 votes in favor and 205 against. EFE-EPA