Conservative candidate Alejandro Giammattei on Sunday declared himself the president of Guatemala despite a lack of final and official results in the country's recent presidential election, though the preliminary count does appear to show him beating his rival by a comfortable margin.

"I come to tell you, this humble servant, that it will be an immense honor to be the president of the country," said the Vamos ("Let's go") platform's candidate at a press conference in the capital before promising to serve the people and help rebuild the country.

Preliminary results released by the Electoral Supreme Court indicate that the contender of the Vamos party and former director of the national prison system secured about 59.13 percent of the ballots (around 1,825,650 votes), while the candidate of the center-left Unidad Nacional de la Esperanza ("National Unity of Hope ") party, Sandra Torres, earned 40.87 percent (1,261,783 votes).

With 92.97 percent of the votes counted, Giammattei has declared himself to be the next president, while his running mate Guillermo Castillo is set to become be Central American nation's next vice president if these results are confirmed.

Before the election authorities announce the results at a press conference, as is the norm, the conservative contender thanked his party and the people who supported him.

Giammattei, who has was contesting his fourth presidential elections, finally succeeded and announced that one of his first measures will be – as he had promised – to ask Congress to dissolve the Secretariat for Administrative and Security Affairs (SAAS), responsible for ensuring the protection of the president and other VIPs.

Giammattei, who is a surgeon, politician and businessman, said that he would rest for a day and on Tuesday, he would appoint a transition team to start working with the current government toward the upcoming transfer of power, which is scheduled to officially take place on Jan. 14.

"We are very committed to what we have to do," he said as he made his way through the gaggle of journalists surrounding him at the exit of the press conference, leaning on two crutches.

Giammattei, who suffers from sclerosis, said that a new era was about to begin in Guatemala with a "new way of doing politics." EFE-EPA

