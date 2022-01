Roberta Metsola (C) delivers a speech after being elected as the new president of the European Parliament at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Parliament on Tuesday elected Roberta Metsola as president after the sudden death of former president David Sassoli, who died last week at the age of age of 65.

Metsola is the third woman to hold the post in the history of the legislative body.EFE

