A handout photograph made available by the Suez Canal Authority shows the Ever Given container ship after it was partly refloated in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY

The Ever Given container ship after it was refloated in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A massive container ship stuck across the Suez Canal for almost a week was partially dislodged Monday, Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said.

Osama Rabie, the SCA head, said rescue teams were now working to straighten the course of the Panama-flagged ship, Ever Given, to clear one of the world’s busiest trade routes. EFE-EPA