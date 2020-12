Indonesian Islamic cleric and leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab (C) gestures to supporters as he arrives at the Jakarta's Police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

Indonesian Islamic cleric and leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab (C) speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at the Jakarta's Police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

Indonesian Islamic cleric and leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab (C) gestures to supporters as he arrives at the Jakarta's Police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Bagus Indahono

Police in Indonesia have arrested the controversial Muslim cleric Rizieq Shihab for allegedly breaching Covid-19 health protocols by holding mass gatherings in November days after he returned home after three-year exile.

Argo Yowono, Indonesian National Police spokesperson, said late Saturday that investigators questioned the cleric for 14 hours. EFE-EPA