Latin America and the Caribbean is one of the world's most vulnerable regions to the climate crisis, facing annual hurricanes and some of the worst droughts on the planet, but it lacks unity in the face of the challenge.

Perhaps the only unifying factor put forward by Latin American nations at this year’s United Nations climate conference, the COP26 in Glasgow, is the demand that richer countries foot the bill of the fight against global warming by mobilizing the $100 billion agreed in the Paris Agreement.

Brazil and Mexico, Latin America’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, are in the focus at this year’s summit, as scrutiny is heaped on the lack of progress in their climate pledges.

(...)