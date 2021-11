Glasgow (United Kingdom), 01/11/2021.- Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Britain, 01 November 2021. The COP26 climate change conference runs from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

World leaders gathered at COP26 in Glasgow have warned of dire consequences unless urgent action is taken to address the climate crisis.

“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” British prime minister Boris Johnson said Monday during the opening ceremony of the summit.

“The longer we fail to act, the worse it gets and the higher the price when we are forced to act,” he said.

(...)