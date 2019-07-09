The United Kingdom's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday said he would back remaining in the European Union should the Conservative Party government, which is in the process of a leadership battle, put Brexit back to a public vote.

The Labour leader said he would oppose both a No Deal and a Tory Brexit choice.

"Whoever becomes the new Prime Minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or No Deal, back to the people in a public vote," he said in a statement. "In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for Remain against either No Deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs."

The leader of the UK's center-left outfit had been coming under increasing pressure from members to clarify Labour's Brexit stance.

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson and the current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt were in the midst of a leadership battle to take over at the helm of the Conservative Party after outgoing PM Theresa May failed to push her flagship Brexit deal through Parliament.

"Now both Tory leadership candidates are threatening a No Deal Brexit - or at best a race to the bottom and a sweetheart deal with Donald Trump," Corbyn said. "That runs down industry, opens up our NHS and other public services to yet more privatization, and shreds environmental protections, rights at work and consumer standards."

The announcement comes following consultations with members of Labour's front bench, party MPs, unions and the National Executive Committee, Corbyn said.

He reiterated calls for a snap general election.

"After nine years of austerity, too many people in this country cannot find decent secure well-paid work, and have to rely on public services that have been severely cut back," he said in the statement.

The UK is currently scheduled to leave the European Union on October 31, 2019, having initially been penciled in to depart on March 29, 2019.

May struggled to shore up a majority in the House of Commons, the UK's lower parliamentary chamber, to back her withdrawal agreement, which was struck up with and signed off by the EU over a two-year period of arduous negotiations.

She faced opposition from both sides, with Labour reluctant to back a Tory-crafted Brexit and members of her own ranks accusing her of capitulating to Brussels on several issues, including the Northern Irish backstop, a mechanism in the deal to keep the UK in a customs union until a solution on how to keep the UK's border with the Republic of Ireland fluid and tariff-free.

Johnson, the bookmakers' favorite to take over from May, campaigned in favor of Brexit while Hunt backed remain, although has since backed it since the referendum in June 2016.

The Labour Party had also backed remain in the lead up to the referendum but adopted a policy of a soft Brexit after the vote, in which 52 percent of participants backed the option of leaving the EU.

Conservative Party members, of which there are around 124,000, will vote for their new leader on July 22, with results expected the following day.EFE-EPA

