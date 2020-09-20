Indian people wearing mask walk on the street near New Delhi, India, 18 September 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A paramedic conducts a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 on a person in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 18 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian woman wearing a face mask walking in the street in Bangalore, India, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India passed 5.4 million coronavirus cases on Sunday after nearly two weeks of recording at least 90,000 new infections a day.

Since August, the daily infection rate, currently the highest in the world, has been steadily rising. EFE-EPA

igr/pd/ks