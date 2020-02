An empty road at the Sanlitun area, in Beijing, China, 08 February 2020. The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed at least 724 people and infected over 34,000 others, mostly in China. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Wuhan pneumonia, caused by a novel and deadly coronavirus which first broke out in the eponymous Chinese city in December, has already claimed more lives than the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003.

Data released Sunday by China's National Health Commission said 811 coronavirus deaths had been recorded in mainland China, whilst a two more had died in the Philippines last weekend and another in Hong Kong earlier this week.