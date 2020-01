Passengers exit customs and screening areas as they arrive at O'Hare International Airport as they in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan.24, 2020. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A woman wears mask while the Forbidden City, as seen from a viewing deck of Jingshan Park in Beijing, China, Jan.24, 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

People wear masks posing for photos while the Forbidden City, as seen from a viewing deck of Jingshan Park in Beijing, China, Jan.24, 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Security personnel wearing hazardous material suits measure body temperatures of passengers at the entrance of a subway station in Beijing, China, Jan.25, 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Security personnel wearing hazardous material suits wait to measure body temperatures of passengers at the entrance of a subway station in Beijing, China, Jan.25, 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Passengers exit customs and screening areas as they arrive at O'Hare International Airport as they in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan.24, 2020. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

At least 16 more people were confirmed dead on Saturday from a deadly new coronavirus, taking the death toll to 41 in China as the country grapples to contain the outbreak that has so far infected nearly 1,300 people.

The National Health Commission said 444 fresh cases were reported since Friday, raising the number to 1,287 of confirmed patients. EFE-EPA