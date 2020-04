Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group draw the attention to the climate crisis by standing between a collection of shoes on the Plein in The Hague, The Netherlands, 17 April 2020. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

(COMPOSITE) A handout composite picture made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the average nitrogen dioxide concentrations over Europe from 13 March to 13 April 2020 (bottom), compared to the March-April averaged concentrations from 2019 (top) (issued 18 April 2020). contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019-20), processed by KNMI/ESA -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Haze blurs the sky over central Seoul, Sputh Korea, 22 April 2020, as a fine dust alert is placed in the South Korean capital and adjacent areas. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A drop in greenhouse gas emissions because of the coronavirus pandemic will not be enough to reverse the climate crisis, the World Meteorological Organization warned on Wednesday.

The five-year period from 2015 to 2019 was the warmest on record, with a global average temperature 1.1C higher than in the pre-industrial era, the WMO said in a report released on Earth Day, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.