An HIV-positive man watches television in a rehabilitation center during the coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India on Apr. 20, 2020 (issued Apr. 23, 2020). EFE/DAVID ASTA ALARES

Two rehabilitation center residents pass the time during the coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India on Apr. 20, 2020 (issued Apr. 23, 2020). EFE/DAVID ASTA ALARES

The emergence of the novel coronavirus in India followed by the largest lockdown on the planet has set back the fight against HIV and tuberculosis (TB), the most deadly infectious disease in the world, with the South Asian country leading with 480,000 deaths annually, about 1,400 per day.

Those afflicted with these diseases, which have been stigmatized due to their associations with poverty and drug addiction, have found themselves in the difficult situation of limited access to the essential medicines they need to survive.