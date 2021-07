People in Lisbon having a drink at an outdoor terrace.EFE/FILE/Andrea Caballero

Thousands of protesters gather by the Louvre pyramid during a demonstration against the COVID-19 vaccination in Paris, France, 17 July 2021.EFE/EPA/FILE/YOAN VALAT

Coronavirus passports to become the new normal in Europe

An increasing number of European countries are adopting the coronavirus health passport as a requirement for most social activities, including entering a bar or restaurant.

The French National Assembly voted Friday in favor of the bill that would require people visiting bars and restaurants to present a Covid-19 certificate, which proves someone has been fully vaccinated, holds a recent negative test or has recently recovered from the illness.EFE

