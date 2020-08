Doctors hold signs during a protest against the government's medical policy, in front of Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Medical workers conduct drive-through tests for COVID-19 at a parking lot of a culture and sports center in Hwasun, South Korea, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The incidence of coronavirus infections in South Korea has multiplied by a factor of 13 compared to two weeks ago, the director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Based on data on local infections published daily and amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, South Korea has added 2,620 new local infections in the past 14 days, an incidence of 5.13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. EFE-EPA

asb/pd/ks