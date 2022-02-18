Spain’s conservative Popular Party has been plunged into crisis following an all-out confrontation between Madrid’s regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the party’s national leader Pablo Casado.

The conflict at the heart of the party erupted into the national conversation on Thursday when Ayuso publicly criticized the PP’s leadership and accused it of waging a campaign to discredit her with corruption allegations, which she maintains are false.

“I could have never imagined my party leadership would act in such a cruel and unfair manner against me,” she told a press conference amid media reports that PP officials approached private investigators to dig up information on Ayuso, which Casado also denied on Friday.

