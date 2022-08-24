A view of storage tanks and pipelines at the Central oil tank farm operated by Mero CR near Nelahozeves, Czech Republic, 15 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Energy prices have skyrocketed to such an extent since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that the European Union is now paying 89% more for Russian hydrocarbons compared to a year ago.

The EU is currently spending 13.9 billion euros a month in coal, oil and gas purchases from Russia compared to the 7.3 billion it spent on average last year at a time when prices were already on the rise in response to a hike in demand as pandemic recovery efforts set in.

The calculations are based on Eurostat data between March and June this year compared to the same period in 2021 and indicate an 89% increase in value despite a 15% drop in imports.

