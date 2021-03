23-year old Hinleisung (name changed on her request), a female police constable from Myanmar holds her baby in a small village at an undisclosed location near the border between Myanmar and the Mizoram region, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 25 March 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

The wife of Myanmar police constable Vanlal (name changed on his request) holds her nine month old baby in a small village at an undisclosed location near the border between Myanmar and the Mizoram region, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 25 March 2021). (ATTENTION EDITORS: Faces pixelated on request of the depicted to hide their identities) EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

Close family members of police officers from Myanmar showing the three-finger salute in solidarity with Myanmar's democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a small village at an undisclosed location near the border between Myanmar and the Mizoram region, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 25 March 2021). (ATTENTION EDITORS: Faces pixelated on request of the depicted to hide their identities) EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

A 25-year old policeman who did not want to have his name published, from the Hakha Police Station in the Chin Hills State of Myanmar, proudly wears a T-shirt and cap with the logo of Myanmar's 'National League for Democracy' (NLD) party, as he holds an image of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi with a message reading: 'Please save our Leader Future Hope' in a small village at an undisclosed location near the border between Myanmar and the Mizoram region, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 25 March 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

Close family members of police officers from Myanmar pose for photographs in a small village at an undisclosed location near the border between Myanmar and the Mizoram region, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 25 March 2021). (ATTENTION EDOTORS: Faces pixelated on request of the depicted to hide their identities) EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

'Couldn't shoot our own people': Myanmar police officers who fled to India

'Couldn't shoot our own people': Myanmar police officers who fled to India

Myanmar police officers, who have sought refuge in India, said they fled their country after defying orders to shoot people peacefully protesting the Feb.1 military coup.

Now, they fear persecution, imprisonment, or even death if India deports them to the military-ruled home country.EFE-EPA

sh-ssk