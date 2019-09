A handout picture provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows the fully integrated PSLV-C35 taking off from the launch pad at Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, India, Sep.26, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The countdown began on Friday for Chandrayaan-2 to land a rover on the Moon, India’s most ambitious space program to look for signs of water at the unexplored lunar South Pole.

The soft landing of Chandrayan-2 lander is expected to touch down between 1.30 am to 2.30 am on Saturday (20.00 and 21.00 GMT, Friday), according to the Indian Space Research Organization.EFE-EPA