Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is shown on a monitor screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov, at the Moscow City court before a hearing of an appeal against verdict issued the Lefortovo Court, Moscow, Russia, 17 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A court in Moscow Tuesday postponed until next week a hearing on a nine-year prison sentence for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to allow him to meet with his family.

The court said it was satisfied with the request of the Kremlin critic and listed the hearing for May 24, the Russian news agency Interfax said.

Navalny requested to postpone the hearing because he was to meet his family on Tuesday at his prison, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow.

The opposition leader attended the court session virtually from the prison.

