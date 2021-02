Climate activist Disha Ravi (C) arrives at court in New Delhi, India, 19 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Members of National Students' Union of India shout slogans during a protest to call for the immediate release of climate activist Disha Ravi, in New Delhi, India, 17 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/STR

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist who was arrested on sedition charges over an online document backing protesting farmers in India.

The Sessions Court said there was no reason to deny bail to Ravi "considering the scanty and sketchy evidence available on record" against her.EFE

