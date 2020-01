The reactor unit 3 (Covered) is seen over storage tanks of radiation contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daichi Nuclear Power Plant under decommissioning works in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture Tokyo, northern Japan, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

Burning houses and ships piled amidst Tsunami flood water in a mass of debris in Kisenuma city, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, Mar.12, 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR JAPAN OUT

A Japanese court on Friday ordered the suspension of a nuclear reactor at the Ikata plant in western Japan on safety grounds, revoking an earlier decision that had green lighted its operation.

The Hiroshima High Court said the operators of the plant Shikoku Electric and the Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority underestimated the risk posed to residents by a possible eruption of the Aso volcano, located about 130 km (nearly 80 miles) from the Ikata plant, public broadcaster NHK reported. EFE-EPA