Democracy activist and former lawmaker Albert Ho Chun-yan, (2L), holds a candle during a memorial ceremony at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, 02 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A district court sentenced seven pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong to at least 11 months in prison for taking part in an unauthorized demonstration in October 2019, the island's state-owned media RTHK reported Wednesday.

Former heads of the League of Social Democrats, Raphael Wong and Avery Ng, will have to spend 14 and 12 months, respectively, while veteran politician Yeung Sum, 73, will be behind bars for 11 months, according to the order by Judge Amanda Woodcock. EFE

